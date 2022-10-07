After 935 Days Victoria’s Pandemic Declaration Will Finally End

Victoria will take another major step towards normality next week when the Pandemic Declaration finally ends.

After 935 days, since the public health order was first enacted, the premier has confirmed that from next Thursday the special powers will all be over.

This includes mandatory isolation if you return a positive test.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The move follows last Friday's announcement, that all states and territories will abolish isolation rules for positive COVID cases from next Thursday.

“To continue mandatory isolation until [Thursday], Victoria’s pandemic framework would have required an extension of the pandemic declaration for 24 hours – therefore, the decision has been made to conclude these requirements at 11.59pm on 12 October, in line with the expiry of the pandemic declaration.”

Premier Dan Andrews congratulated Victorians on a job well done.

“Victorians have done an amazing job over the last three years – and this new framework will give people the choice to do what is right for them and their community following the unanimous decision taken at national cabinet,” he said in a statement.

“We’re making sure there are still requirements in place to protect our dedicated healthcare workers and vulnerable Victorians in high-risk settings like aged care, disability settings and hospitals.” - Premier Dan Andrews

Proof of vaccination will still be required in health settings, however jab mandates will be unenforceable, although government departments and private sector employers will be able to set their own rules if they want.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.