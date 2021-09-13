After Changes To Covid Daily Update Gladys Berejiklian Unexpectedly Fronts Media

New South Wales has recorded 1257 new cases of covid-19 and sadly, 7 deaths till 8 pm last night.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says whilst there is stabilisation across regional New South Wales, cases are rising in the Hunter, Central Coast and Wollongong.

The west and south-west of Sydney remain the areas of great concern whilst the inner-city suburbs of Glebe and Redfern are being closely watched amid a rise in cases.

From Monday the NSW Covid-19 daily updates will either be delivered via a pre-recorded video or a press conference run by either NSW officials or the Premier.

Berejiklian delivered the news last week insisting she’ll need a “clear head” to deliver the information. Following widespread public backlash over the change announced as the outbreak’s peak looms, Berejiklian delivered the 11 am press conference on Monday.

It’s set to be a turbulent few weeks as we’re told to brace for a peak in hospitalisations and cases.

Berejiklian insists we cannot afford to let our guard down whilst Monday has been dubbed “Picnic Day”, granting non-hot spot residents to gather in groups of five with 5 kilometres of their home.

The New South Wales population is now 46.2% fully vaccinated whilst 78.5% have received their first dose.

