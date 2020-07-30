After Signing SBW, Are The Roosters Now Unbeatable For The 2020 Premiership?

After Signing SBW, Are The Roosters Now Unbeatable For The 2020 Premiership?

The Sydney Roosters are already the bookies favourites to win the 2020 Premiership.

Since the COVID restart, the Tri-Colours are arguably the form team of the competition and will add none other than Sonny Bill Williams to their roster for the final stages of the 2020 competition. 

So, are the Sydney Roosters now unbeatable for the 2020 Premiership? 

We asked Triple M's Mark Geyer.

