Aiia Maasarwe's Killer Codey Herrmann Sentenced To 36 Years In Jail

Codey Herrmann has been sentenced to 36 years in jail, with a minimum of 30, for the rape and murder of student Aiia Maasarwe.

Maasarwe was beaten over the head with a metal pole at least 13 times, sexually assaulted, covered with a flammable WD-40 spray and set alight in Bundoora in January.

"Women should be free to walk the streets alone without fear of being violently attacked by a stranger," Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said.

Prosecutor Patrick Bourke had asked for Herrmann to be jailed for life.

The 21-year-old will be eligible for parole in 30 years.