"AIR FORCE FLYPASTS ANZAC DAY 2021"
Here's Where You Will See It!
A Royal Australian Air Force C-27 Spartan aircraft will conduct over various North Queensland locations in support of Anzac Day commemorations on Sunday 25 April 2021. Anzac Day holds special significance for the Air Force this year, following the marking of its 100th birthday on 31 March 2021.
TOWN/CITY
LOCATION
TIMING
Aircraft
Cairns
The Esplanade, Cairns
7.30am
C-27J Spartan
Malanda
Eacham Memorial Gates Park,
Eacham Pl, Malanda
8.00am
C-27J Spartan
Magnetic Island
Magnetic Island Cenotaph,
Armand Way, Alma Bay
8.55am
C-27J Spartan
Townsville
The Strand, Townsville
9.00am
C-27J Spartan
Charters Towers
Gill St, Charters Towers
9.30am
C-27J Spartan
Airlie Beach
Cenotaph,
Airlie Esplanade, Airlie Beach
10.15am
C-27J Spartan
Daydream Island
Daydream Island Resort,
Daydream Island
10.20am
C-27J Spartan
Hamilton Island
Hamilton Island Resort,
Hamilton Island
10.25am
C-27J Spartan