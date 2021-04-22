"AIR FORCE FLYPASTS ANZAC DAY 2021"

A Royal Australian Air Force C-27 Spartan aircraft will conduct over various North Queensland locations in support of Anzac Day commemorations on Sunday 25 April 2021. Anzac Day holds special significance for the Air Force this year, following the marking of its 100th birthday on 31 March 2021.

TOWN/CITY LOCATION TIMING Aircraft Cairns The Esplanade, Cairns 7.30am C-27J Spartan Malanda Eacham Memorial Gates Park, Eacham Pl, Malanda 8.00am C-27J Spartan Magnetic Island Magnetic Island Cenotaph, Armand Way, Alma Bay 8.55am C-27J Spartan Townsville The Strand, Townsville 9.00am C-27J Spartan Charters Towers Gill St, Charters Towers 9.30am C-27J Spartan Airlie Beach Cenotaph, Airlie Esplanade, Airlie Beach 10.15am C-27J Spartan Daydream Island Daydream Island Resort, Daydream Island 10.20am C-27J Spartan Hamilton Island Hamilton Island Resort, Hamilton Island 10.25am C-27J Spartan