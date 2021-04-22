"AIR FORCE FLYPASTS ANZAC DAY 2021"

Here's Where You Will See It!

Article heading image for "AIR FORCE FLYPASTS ANZAC DAY 2021"

A Royal Australian Air Force C-27 Spartan aircraft will conduct over various North Queensland locations in support of Anzac Day commemorations on Sunday 25 April 2021. Anzac Day holds special significance for the Air Force this year, following the marking of its 100th birthday on 31 March 2021.

TOWN/CITY

LOCATION

TIMING

Aircraft

Cairns

The Esplanade, Cairns

7.30am

C-27J Spartan

Malanda

Eacham Memorial Gates Park,

Eacham Pl, Malanda

8.00am

C-27J Spartan

Magnetic Island

Magnetic Island Cenotaph,

Armand Way, Alma Bay

8.55am

C-27J Spartan

Townsville

The Strand, Townsville

9.00am

C-27J Spartan

Charters Towers

Gill St, Charters Towers

9.30am

C-27J Spartan

Airlie Beach

Cenotaph,

Airlie Esplanade, Airlie Beach

10.15am

C-27J Spartan

Daydream Island

Daydream Island Resort,

Daydream Island

10.20am

C-27J Spartan

Hamilton Island

Hamilton Island Resort,

Hamilton Island

10.25am

C-27J Spartan

a day ago

ANZAC Day
Spartan Fly Pass
Listen Live!
ANZAC Day
Spartan Fly Pass
ANZAC Day
Spartan Fly Pass
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs