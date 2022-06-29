Air New Zealand Unveils World First Economy Class Luxury Sleep Pods

In a world first, Air New Zealand will offer lie-flat beds in economy class on eight new Boeing Dreamliners.

Promising the “best sleep in the sky”, the refurbed Kiwi carrier boasts a six-bed 'skynest' for economy and premium economy passengers’ to use throughout long-haul flights.

Infused with soothing pink light the high-rise bunkbeds can be booked for four-hour periods and will form part of a wider cabin overhaul.

For the top end, a new business premier luxe suite is poised to deliver greater privacy and space with a fully closing door and room for two to dine.

A lesser option of business premier will offer the suite without the door, while premium economy will get greater leg room with the ability to recline without disturbing the passenger behind.

The result of extensive customer research, CEO Greg Foran said it’s all about providing a good night’s sleep for travellers.

“We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested,

“The ability to rent a lie-flat bed for a period of time I think is going to be pretty compelling for a lot of customers,” said Mr Foran.

“It’s going to be a real game changer for the economy travel experience.” - Mr Foran

The world-first lie-flat sleep pods will become a reality as early as 2024.

