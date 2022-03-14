Airlie Beach Festival of Music Ambassador Announced Superjesus frontwoman, Sarah McLeod, the face of 10th anniversary event

Superjesus frontwoman, Sarah McLeod, is lending her star power ‘gravity’ to the tenth annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music, from November 4-6.



Festival founder, Gavin Butlin, said he was immensely proud to announce McLeod as the 2022 ambassador, effectively cementing her as the face of the milestone anniversary event.



“We have had some amazing artists representing us over the last 10 years, but to now be working with someone of Sarah’s standing is next level,” he said.



“Sarah is an artist who comes with both a loyal fan base and significant industry recognition, so this feels like a fitting tribute to our achievements in bringing live music to the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef for an entire decade.”



Often described as such a diverse performer you never know what she will do next, Sarah McLeod’s solo accolades are equally as impressive as her credentials at the forefront of a three-time Aria Award-winning band.



An inductee to the South Australian Music Hall of Fame, and more recently immortalised in the Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame, McLeod has earned her place among Australia’s rock royalty, whether singing, acting, playing, or even designing guitars.



Having first performed at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music with the Superjesus in 2019, McLeod returned solo in 2021, with an additional unplugged-style set at the event’s boutique after-party, and as a star judge for the national ‘Passport to Airlie’ talent search.



When the opportunity to be the 2022 ambassador arose, she literally jumped at it.



“I’m privileged to have played at so many great festivals and I know people love them all for different reasons, but the Airlie Beach Festival of Music is my personal favourite,” she said.



“For me it’s a rock and roll escape to paradise; you’ve got tropical sunshine, boating, jet-skiing, seafood and live music – I mean what’s not to like!



“As for the festival itself, it’s completely action-packed, with music pumping from not just the main tent but every pub in town from morning to night.



“One of the other unique features is the platform this festival provides through the Passport to Airlie competition for up-and-coming original bands to perform on a big stage with a full production and lighting crew, which is a very inspiring opportunity.



“It’s exciting for me to be a judge in that process and experience some amazing new music I might not otherwise hear if I wasn’t part of this event.



“Another thing that’s particularly special is that being in The Whitsundays is a bit of a homecoming for me, having spent pretty much every Christmas holiday with my dad on Hamilton Island when I was a kid.



“The Whitsundays really is one of the most beautiful places on earth and I can’t wait to get back there.”



Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer, Rick Hamilton said it was fantastic to have a musician of Sarah McLeod’s talent representing the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and giving visitors a taste of the experiences available in The Whitsundays.



“Having a high-profile ambassador as an outward ‘face’ is a powerful addition to any brand so I congratulate Sarah and the Airlie Beach Festival of Music team on this partnership,” Mr Hamilton said.



“No doubt we can now look forward to an even brighter spotlight on The Whitsundays as the Heart of Live Music, in the Great Barrier Reef.”



As well as promoting the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in the lead-up to and during the 2022 event, McLeod will once again play the after-party on Monday, November 7, and judge the ‘Passport to Airlie’ finals in the main tent on Thursday, November 3.



Fans who can’t wait for November will be able to see her perform alongside the likes of Spy V Spy and Bongo Starkie’s Skyhooks Show, at the festival’s satellite event ‘Party Bands in Paradise’, hosted by The Whitsundays’ Cape Gloucester Resort from April 1-3.



Party Bands tickets cost $190 for a three-day pass or $250 including on-site camping.



Early Bird passes to the main Airlie Beach Festival of Music are on sale for $275 until midnight, Monday, March 28.



To purchase tickets to either event, click here and for all other festival news follow Airlie Beach Festival of Music on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.