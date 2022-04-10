Airport Staff Granted Covid Exemptions Following Massive Delays At Sydney Airport

Sydney airport workers have been handed exemptions from Covid close contact rules following huge delays at Sydney airport at one of the busiest times of the year.

Airport travel workers exposed to Covid, including airline check-in staff have been given the green light to go back to work if they do not display any symptoms following three days’ worth of massive delays at Sydney airport.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce faced huge backlash over comments made blaming customers for the delays.

“I went through the airports on Wednesday and people forget they need to take out their laptops, they have to take out their aerosols,” he said.

“And a lot of the security people are new, and they're going to be cautious as they get up to speed on [the screening process]. So, that is taking longer to get through the queue.”

Mr Joyce since reached out to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard for assistance in getting staff back to work to assist with delays.

Brad Hazard permitted staff exposed to Covid but have not experienced any symptoms to return to work.

The decision comes after it was revealed staff shortages due to Covid isolation rules was the cause of the delays with some queues reaching over 1km and wait times exceeding two hours.

Staff were previously required to stay home and isolate for seven days after being exposed to Covid but can now return to work after returning a negative RAT test.

Staff are also required to wear masks.

