Alabama To Be Inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame

Iconic country group Alabama will soon add another accolade to its long list of achievements.

On Tuesday (July 16) in Nashville, GRAMMY-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa announced the band (Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen) as 2019 inductees into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Additionally, Alabama will receive the organization's first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon learning the news, the band released the following statements:

"This a great honor. I always thought of myself as a musician first." -Jeff Cook

"To be in the Musicians Hall of Fame along with so many of my peers is one of the greatest honors we have ever received." -Teddy Gentry

"Getting the first Lifetime Achievement Award and going in the Musicians Hall of Fame is very humbling. I am thankful to be a musician, a singer, a songwriter and for being able to make a living through touring and recording for the last 50 years." -Randy Owen

All 2019 inductees will be honoured with a concert in Nashville on October 22, 2019 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

