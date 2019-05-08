Alan Jackson’s Hall of Fame Career Profiled in New Documentary

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man is a brand new feature-length documentary, comprised of archival interviews with Alan Jackson that tell the story of his career. Celebrating the work of this country music icon, the film reveals the stories behind songs such as “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “(Who Says) You Can’t Have It All,” “Someday” and his signature classic “Chattahoochee.”

Tracing his steps from childhood to membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the film explores Jackson’s journey from his early Nashville days through the present (as evidenced in exclusive concert footage from his triumphant 25th anniversary tour, previously released on DVD via Eagle Rock Entertainment as Alan Jackson: Keepin’ It Country – Live at Red Rocks).

Rare interviews with wife Denise Jackson, his mother, father, and sisters, as well as collaborators such as Jim McBride and producer Keith Stegall, music industry executives like Tim Dubois, Mike Dungan and Barry Coburn and a list of artists and admirers that includes Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Easton Corbin and Carrie Underwood are also showcased.

An essential component of country music’s evolution, singer-songwriter Jackson blended traditional honky-tonk and mainstream country, ushering the genre into a new era. His insightful lyrics reflecting the “every man” sentiment continue to garner generations of fans, cementing an immeasurable legacy that still reverberates within the current musical landscape.

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man is available via digital video services, including Apple iTunes and Amazon now.

