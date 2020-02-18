Alanis Morissette Adds More Dates To Her Aussie Tour

Alanis Morissette has just announced new dates on her Jagged Little Pill Australia Tour.

The tour that celebrates 25 years of the genre bending record Jagged Little Pill was first announced as part of Australian Bluesfest 2010, Alanis will be playing Sydney and now two shows in Melbourne and an additional show in Perth.

The new shows in Perth and Melbourne are on sale this Friday 21st at midday, with exclusive mailing list pre-sale 9am Wednesday 19th February.

Alanis joins a massive lineup on Bluesfest 2020 including Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz and heaps more.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

2020 WORLD TOUR – CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF “JAGGED LITTLE PILL”

SYDNEY, QUDOS BANK ARENA

SATURDAY, 11 APRIL

MELBOURNE, ROD LAVER ARENA

TUESDAY, 14 APRIL - NEW SHOW!*

WEDNESDAY, 15 APRIL - SOLD OUT

PERTH, RAC ARENA

SATURDAY, 18 APRIL - NEW SHOW!*



Tickets for new shows* on sale Friday February 21 at 12.00pm.

The exclusive Alanis mailing list pre-sale: 9am Wednesday February 19 - 11am Friday February 21.

My Live Nation pre-sale: 11am Wednesday February 19 - 11am Friday February 21.

ALL TIMES LOCAL

ALL OTHER TICKETS ON SALE NOW



Joining Alanis Morissette on the tour is Julia Stone.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.alanis.com & livenation.com.au

Please note that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Australian Red Cross via Live Nation’s Bushfire Relief initiative.