Alanis Morissette Is Playing Jagged Little Pll In Full At Bluesfest 2020

Byron Bay music festival, Bluesfest 2020 is shaping up to be the biggest lineup of the year, with news this morning 90s icon Alanis Morissette just added to the bill.

Alanis Morissette will be playing her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill in full at the Aussie music festival this Easter.

Morissette joins the already massive lineup, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Eagles of Death Metal, Patti Smith and more.

See the full lineup and ticket info: www.bluesfest.com.au



