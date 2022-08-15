Albanese And Andrews Announce New Moderna mRNA Vaccine Facility At Monash University

Moderna’s mRNA vaccines are about to get the 'made in Melbourne' stamp with a new manufacturing facility at Monash University.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Monday morning with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Home to Australia's largest network of RNA and mRNA researchers, the new hub at Monash University will produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every year.

The 10-year deal with the federal and state governments will also see Moderna establish its headquarters at Monash and set up a Regional Research Centre in Victoria.

Premier Andrews said it's all about the best science leading to more manufacturing and employment opportunities.

"It's all about more jobs, better product, the latest developments, the latest innovations in science, delivering better health outcomes, but also just confirming that Melbourne really is the centre of science, the centre of advanced manufacturing, the centre of innovation in our nation, and beyond that in our region.

"We can look [forward] with a sense of confidence, not just for the products we know will come from this partnership, but all the possibilities in so many other parts of respiratory medicine, as well as cancer, all manner of other patients are set to benefit from this," the premier said.

While the Prime Minister boasted that the “future is made in Australia,” with one of the key take-away's from the pandemic being to rely less on other nations.

"...one of the lessons of the pandemic is that we need to be more resilient, that we need to be more self-reliant, and we need to make more things here.

"I said during the campaign that I wanted a future made in Australia," he said.

In a statement, Mr Albanese said the Covid pandemic had given a "once in a generation" opportunity to safeguard the nation against future public health crises.

"The pandemic has shown us how important local manufacturing capability is to our security and to our health," he said.

"This significant deal will protect Australians and Australian sovereignty." - PM Albanese

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr