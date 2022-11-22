Albanese Announces $50,000 Grants From Flood-Ravaged Eugowra

The Prime Minister and NSW Premier have announced a joint support package for flood-impacted communities.

Speaking from the central west flooded town of Eugowra, Anthony Albanese said the joint Commonwealth and state government package would include disaster recovery grants for small businesses and non-profit organisations hit by the latest spat of floods.

"This morning, we’re announcing a joint Commonwealth-state further support for disaster recovery. Grants of up to $50,000, the first $25,000 of which can be paid very quickly and a further $25,000 upon receipts being shown.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The PM said the funding would be made available to eligible businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Eugowra.

"It's a town that's been devastated, but it's a town that's resilient," Mr Albanese said.

"It's quite inspirational seeing the courage and resilience of this local community." - PM Anthony Albanese

Dominic Perrottet echoed Mr Albanese's tribute to the extraordinary clean-up efforts in Eugowra and said the grants would help the town and others like it to rebuild.

"Eugowra is going to come back. We are going to rebuild, that's our commitment to people today," he said.

"To see the community come together with such strength and unity is such a wonderful thing and I think it shows the best of our people. Eugowra does represent the best of Australia and we’ve seen that on display over the last week. - NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

The government has now extended support to 46 local government areas to support the state's flood recovery.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.