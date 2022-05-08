Albanese Pledges To Safeguard Free-To-Air Sport During Campaign Trail

Anthony Albanese has blasted the Coalition for failing to protect free-to-air sport, announcing plans to safeguard sport from being poached by streaming companies.

Taking his campaign trail to Tasmania, the Opposition Leader revealed a policy on media regulations and local viewership if elected this May.

"Major sporting events should be on free to air TV," Albanese said.

"Every Australian should get to see major sporting events."

The proposed policy would allow Aussies to not pay a subscription to watch their favourite sports teams.

Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton backed the proposal, allowing viewers to access sports without the premium costs.

Albanese said the shift would help modernise the media agreements, flagging a review into the anti-siphoning scheme.

"We can’t afford to have our sporting heroes disappear on to costly subscription streaming services," he said.

"For a whole lot of Australians, free to air TV is essential to seeing those moments which lift us up as a nation, that inspire us, that help define who we are."

Blasting the Liberal party, the opposition say a failed review in April 2021 lead towards Fox Sports receiving taxpayer funds - placing more sports behind a paid subscription.

Shadow Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says an Albanese Government will retrace the steps which should've been amended years ago.

"And that is to review the anti-siphoning regime, to ensure that Australians can have a sporting chance at viewing iconic events of national significant - regardless of where they live or their means."

