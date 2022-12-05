Albanese's Satisfaction Rate Up In Latest Newspoll

Albanese is up in the polls according to a federal Newspoll from November 30 to December 3.

Labor’s lead is unchanged since the results of the post-budget Newspoll were released in October.

According to the latest poll, primary votes were up by one at 39 percent, Coalition remains unchanged at 35 percent, Greens unchanged at 11 percent, One Nation unchanged at six percent, UAP steady at one percent and the other down by one at eight percent.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned a satisfaction rate of 62 percent which is up by three and dissatisfaction rate of 29 percent which is down by four.

This is a net approval of +33 which is an increase of seven points.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton was found to be down by two points with a net approval of -9 while Albanese beat out Dutton as better PM by 59-24 compared to 54-27 in previous polls.

All polls since the May election reflect Labor’s significant lead with the exception of the Morgan poll last week which only gave Labor a lead of 52.5 - 47.5.

