Albany Lights A Tourism Boost For The Region

16,000 illuminated glass spheres, designed as a touching Anzac tribute, has pumped millions of dollars into regional Western Australia, according to independent research commissioned by Tourism Western Australia.

Figures from research undertaken by Metrix Consulting revealed 29,453 people visited the south west region specifically to see the Field of Light: Avenue of Honour art installation, by internationally renowned UK artist Bruce Munro.

These visitors were responsible for a multimillion dollar cash boost to the region; with figures showing they spent more than $17 million during the six-month event.

The research also showed the event filled the rooms of accommodation providers in the region, with visitors travelling to see the artwork spending 82,238 nights.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the emotional pull of this amazing artwork has had a ripple effect that's benefited not only Albany, but the entire South-West region.

"It was a stunning attraction in its own right and also complemented the National Anzac Centre in cementing Albany's reputation as Australia's point of pilgrimage for people wanting to experience the Anzac legend." He said.

The art installation was exhibited at Albany's Avenue of Honour on Mount Clarence between October 2018 and April 2019 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and honour the Anzac legend.

The event smashed attendance expectations, attracting more than 186,000 attendees in total.