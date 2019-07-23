Albany Light Opera and Theatre Company presents the very first Albany's Got Talent 2019

Tickets are on sale now at Paperbark on York Street, but be quick as there are only 3 shows.



This event is unique as it's not a competition, it's a brilliant showcase of elite local talent such as dancers, singers and extra special acts. Groups, duets and solos all ages and all genres.

ALOTCo favourites and amazing new talent, come and be entertained!

Three shows only - August

Friday 9th, 7.30pm

Saturday 10th, 7.30pm

Sunday 11th, 2.00pm (Matinee)

https://www.facebook.com/events/430622241056223/

Tickets $25 & $20 Row seating only



Tickets on sale this Tuesday at Paperbarks www.paperbarks.com.au