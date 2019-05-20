Albany Workshops For Ideas To Reduce Plastics

Western Australians are being encouraged to attend workshops across the State to help guide the next steps in the State Government's plan of action on plastic waste.

From May 20 to July 8, the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) will run 10 workshops to gather ideas from the community and businesses on how to reduce single-use plastics and their impacts on the environment, waste facilities and human health.

It follows the recent release of the 'Let's not draw the short straw - reduce single-use plastics' issues paper and online survey which asks for community feedback.

The issues paper aligns with the whole-of-government target for 'a liveable environment' as part of the State's Our Priorities program to address important issues facing Western Australia.

Albany Tuesday, May 28 Centennial Stadium 156 Lockyer Avenue, Centennial Park 6pm-8pm

Register for a workshop online or by phoning (08) 9271 7166. The issues paper and online survey are available on DWER's website.