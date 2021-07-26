Albury Council Set To Discuss The Return Of 'Hard Waste' Collection Services

No hard waste collection service is currently available in Albury, but that might change after the Albury City Council meeting tonight, July 26.

Hard waste is a rubbish disposal and recycling service for household items that are too large to dispose of in regular bins.

Often this waste is seen out the front of people’s houses on the nature strip, and up for grabs for anyone walking by.

When asked if the council will be bringing the service back, Albury City Mayor Kevin Mack said,

“I don’t think this council will encourage it”.

Mack said the service does not help promote recycling and actually hinders the process.

“When people put their hard waste out, they just throw it out, there’s no thought about sorting it or putting it in any order. Particularly furniture and cardboard …it’s wrecked by the time you get to it, so it cant be recycled”, he said.

Albury Council offers a service for the people who are unable to transport their disposable items.

You can contact the customer service line on 02 60238111 if you need this service or want to hear more about it.

