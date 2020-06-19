Albury Has Been Named The #1 Hot Spot.... For Cheaters!

Amidst the current global pandemic, the world has slowed down and people are staying home to stop the spread – but one thing that hasn’t slowed is infidelity. Ashley Madison, the world’s leading married dating site, reported it has been adding 17,000 new members a day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the 15,500 new members per day the site saw during 2019.

AND for the second year in a row (drum roll please...) our very own city of Albury has taken out 1st place!