Albury Lockdown Lifted As Vigilance Called For Over Long Weekend

Businesses flung opened their doors on Thursday after lockdown was lifted for Albury and Lismore local government areas overnight.

But it remains to be seen if Victoria Premier Dan Andrews will rezone Albury from an extreme risk area to a red zone, bringing the region back in line with the rest of the border bubble.

It comes after the Andrews government announced that Victorians stranded in extreme risk zones in NSW and the ACT will soon be able to return home.

Member for Albury Justin Clancey said he hopes that it changes soon, but for now restrictions remain in line with the rest of regional NSW.

"Obviously we need to continue to follow the COVID outlines that we've been aware of," he said.

"So, making sure that we follow the one per four square meters and doing the other aspects of being COVID safe" - MP Justin Clancey

Restrictions that remain in place include mandatory mask wearing with hospitality and gyms having to abide by capacity limits.

The changes for Victorians returning home come into effect from September 30 for fully vaccinated residents.

They will be required to delivering two negative COVID tests and home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile as Victoria heads into the long weekend, Murray District commander Paul Smith said its important locals stay vigilant.

"We've got the AFL Grand Final on, remember the restrictions at your private residence, only five visitors, so please be aware of that,' he said.

"If you’re going out and about do your best to assist licensed premises in particular, to keep you safe and to keep the community safe and importantly most of all to keep us open" - Comm. Paul Smith

Density limits in hospitality venues will however look quite different on either side of the Murray with regional NSW venues operating with one patron per four square metres, while in Victoria businesses are restricted to just 10 inside and 20 people outside.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.