Albury Set For An Upgrade With A New Installation Underway

An exciting new, outdoor recreation area is on its way for Albury’s main drags, with the council voting unanimously in favour of an installation along Dean Street.

Street furniture will be extended onto the road outside Hapi and Zen X restaurants near David Street.

Albury Mayor Kevin Mack says a five-month trial started in January.

"We did a very complex engagement with the CBD shop owners and that particular group decided they wanted to do it. We’ll see what happens, if it's a popular offering we’ll see what else we can do in other areas of Albury," Mack said.

Meanwhile, not all motions were welcomed on the Monday night meeting, with the push for an annual kerbside hard waste collection thrown out. Councillor Darren Cameron says it’s a disappointment for the towns elderly and physically vulnerable population.

“Before we build museums and art galleries, we should be making sure that we are catering to the fundamental needs of our ratepayers, that they have the right to expect from us,” he said.

Cameron says the rejected motion makes matters difficult for those demographics, who are unable to access the waste tip.

