Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter Over Halyna Hutchins Death

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins, 42, died shortly after Baldwin allegedly shot a prop gun during rehearsals on the New Mexico set of the film Rust in October 2021.

According to a Thursday court filing, Baldwin entered the plea while exercising his right to waive a first court appearance set for Friday, so he could have his rights explained to him.

Just last month, Baldwin and the film’s set armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed is set to make her first court appearance on Friday, local time, via video link.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

As set by a New Mexico judge on Thursday, Baldwin’s conditions of release detail that he is to have limited contact with certain witnesses in connection with the film Rust, and that he is not to consume alcohol, or possess any weapons, including firearms.

"[The] defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only … in connection with completing the Rust movie and other related and unrelated business matters — provided, however, that defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue," New Mexico District Judge Mary Marlowe said in a signed order.

Baldwin has claimed that while he was holding the prop gun at the time of Hutchins’ death, he did not pull the trigger.

Authorities allege Baldwin was pointing the pistol at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and the production company have since been sued privately by Hutchins’ family.

Under New Mexico Law, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed now face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted. Before the prosecutor downgraded charges earlier this week, he risked a minimum of five years in jail.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.