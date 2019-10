Adelaide key defender Alex Keath has completed a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

The Crows and Dogs spent almost the entire trade period getting the deal done, with the swap being done with 20 minutes to spare.

Trade details:

- Western Bulldogs receive Alex Keath and 2020 third-round pick

- Adelaide pick 45 and 2020 second-round pick

