Alfresco Dining In NSW Set To Reopen In October

The NSW Government is looking at reopening hospitality and retail industries come October when the population is said to hit the 70% vaccination rate.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro provided more information on the plan to Seven Monday morning.

“In that low-risk area of 70% which we should hit about middle of October, you go back to things like alfresco dining, you can maybe look at pubs, clubs and cafes opening, retail reopening. But you put in place a whole heap of Covid measures like the four-square meter rule, mask wearing, social distancing,” he said.

The government will also trial a vaccine passport through the Service NSW app. The trial will allow venues to see your vaccination status when signing in with the QR code.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr