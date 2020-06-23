Ali Baba Kebab Shop Was Robbed Last Week And Police Need Your Help!

Thursday night was a terrible one for owners of the Ali Baba Kebab shop in Griffith, after the store robbed by two arm assailants.

Griffith Police are seeking assistance with the investigation, pleading with the public to come forward if they believe they might have information pertaining to the armed robbery which occurred Thursday June 18 at around 8:15PM.

The robbery was reportedly committed by two armed males at the Ali Baba Kebab shop on Kooyoo Street Griffith.

The unknown offenders were caught on the kebab stores CCTV footage below...

If you or anybody you know has information regarding the armed robbery, please contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E74537604.

