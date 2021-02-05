Alice Cooper Is Celebrating His 73rd Birthday With A New Single

Alice Cooper has just turned 73, and has celebrated the milestone with a brand new single called Social Debris.

He’s made the new track, from his upcoming album Detroit Stories, a free download for 24 hours on his website — www.alicecooper-detroitstories.com.

Check out the video here:

Alice Cooper chatted to us about the new track and album, Detroit as the home of rock in America and more.

LISTEN HERE:

Alice Cooper described Detroit Stories as a “gift” to “the fans and to myself”, as well as to Detroit, which he calls “Heavy Rock central”.

Pre-order Detroit Stories here: https://lnk.to/DetroitStoriesAU

