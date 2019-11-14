Alice Cooper Owns An O In The Hollywood Sign

Joining Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast this week, shock rocker Alice Cooper had plenty to talk about.

Around dropping the biggest A-lister names, bragging about his band and his beautiful wife and his love for golf, the rock musician revealed he bought the first O in the famous Hollywood Sign.

Joining Hugh Hefner and Steven Speilberg as owners, the first O was purchased by Cooper as a memorial for his late friend, comedian Groucho Marx.

Alice Cooper is touring Australia, February 2020

