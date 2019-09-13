Alice Cooper Pays Tribute To His Hometown With New Record

Our very own Alice Cooper is celebrating Friday 13th with the announcement and release of a tribute EP for his hometown Detroit.

Returning to his roots, the rock icon has drawn on his influences and local musicians, Suzi Quatro, Bob Seger and more taking on their original songs and making them his own.

The new EP Breadcrumbs also includes a brand-new Alice Cooper original Go Man Go.

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the EP consists of 6 brand new recordings, features cult Detroit musicians, including Johnny “Bee” Badanjek from the Detroit Wheels, Grand Funk’s Mark Farner and MC5’s Wayne Kramer, and was recorded at Rust Belt Studios, Detroit.



“Breadcrumbs” will be released on Friday, September 13th on earMUSIC and is available on digital and as limited & numbered 10” Vinyl

with only 20.000 copies worldwide - sold at very special price.



BREADCRUMBS TRACK LIST

Side A

Detroit City 2020 Go Man Go East Side Story

Side B

Your Mama Won’t Like Me Devil With A Blue Dress On / Chains Of Love Sister Anne

Alice Cooper will be touring Australia in 2020 thanks to Triple M Classic Rock Digital.

Saturday, Feb 8: Perth RAC Arena

Tuesday, Feb 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday, Feb 14: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Saturday, Feb 15: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday, Feb 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday, Feb 20: Auckland NZ Trusts Arena

Saturday, Feb 22: Christchurch NZ Horncastle Arena



