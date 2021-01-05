Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith, KISS, Motley Crue & Heaps More In New Film About America's Unbelievable Rock Camp

Experience the unbelievable Rock Camp on the big screen this year in the brand new film, Rock Camp The Movie.

The film features the who's who of rock music from Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Aerosmith, KISS, Motley Crue, Roger Daltrey, Judas Priest, Nancy Wilson, Lita Ford and heaps more.

Rock Camp is every rock lovers fantasy, the chance to learn from and jam with the best in the business and although attending is a far fetched dream for most Aussie's, we can finally experience it on the big screen this year.

Watch the trailer:





Rock Camp in Theaters / Virtual Cinemas starting January 15, 2021 In New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, Washington DC and 100+ additional cities nationwide.

Then: On Demand everywhere starting February 16, 2021



More info: https://www.rockcampthemovie.com/





For the best of Triple M Rock News for 2020:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!