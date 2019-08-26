All-Australian Squad Of 40 Announced

The All-Australian squad of 40 has been unveiled today.

The Eagles dominate the nominations with seven players included in the squad followed by Geelong & Brisbane with six apiece.

FULL SQUAD:

Daniel Talia, Adelaide Crows



Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions



Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions



Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions



Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions



Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions



Patrick Cripps, Carlton



Brodie Grundy, Collingwood



Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood



Adam Treloar, Collingwood



Nat Fyfe, Fremantle



Michael Walters, Fremantle



Gary Ablett, Geelong Cats



Mark Blicavs, Geelong Cats



Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats



Tom Hawkins, Geelong Cats



Tim Kelly, Geelong Cats



Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats



Jeremy Cameron, GWS GIANTS



Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS



James Sicily, Hawthorn



Max Gawn, Melbourne



Ben Brown, North Melbourne



Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne



Travis Boak, Port Adelaide



Bachar Houli, Richmond



Dylan Grimes, Richmond



Dustin Martin, Richmond



Dion Prestia, Richmond



Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans



Jack Darling, West Coast Eagles



Andrew Gaff, West Coast Eagles



Shannon Hurn, West Coast Eagles



Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles



Brad Sheppard, West Coast Eagles



Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles



Elliot Yeo, West Coast Eagles



Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs



Josh Dunkley, Western Bulldogs



Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs



