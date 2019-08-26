All-Australian Squad Of 40 Announced

Named today.

2 hours ago

The All-Australian squad of 40 has been unveiled today. 

The Eagles dominate the nominations with seven players included in the squad followed by Geelong & Brisbane with six apiece. 

FULL SQUAD: 

Daniel Talia, Adelaide Crows
 
Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions

Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions

Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions

Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions

Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions

Patrick Cripps, Carlton

Brodie Grundy, Collingwood

Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood
 
Adam Treloar, Collingwood

Nat Fyfe, Fremantle

Michael Walters, Fremantle

Gary Ablett, Geelong Cats

Mark Blicavs, Geelong Cats

Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats

Tom Hawkins, Geelong Cats

Tim Kelly, Geelong Cats

Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats

Jeremy Cameron, GWS GIANTS

Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS

James Sicily, Hawthorn

Max Gawn, Melbourne

Ben Brown, North Melbourne

Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne

Travis Boak, Port Adelaide

Bachar Houli, Richmond

Dylan Grimes, Richmond

Dustin Martin, Richmond

Dion Prestia, Richmond

Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans

Jack Darling, West Coast Eagles

Andrew Gaff, West Coast Eagles

Shannon Hurn, West Coast Eagles

Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles

Brad Sheppard, West Coast Eagles

Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles

Elliot Yeo, West Coast Eagles

Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs

Josh Dunkley, Western Bulldogs

Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs

