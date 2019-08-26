All-Australian Squad Of 40 Announced

The All-Australian squad of 40 has been unveiled today.
The Eagles dominate the nominations with seven players included in the squad followed by Geelong & Brisbane with six apiece.
FULL SQUAD:
Daniel Talia, Adelaide Crows
Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions
Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions
Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions
Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions
Dayne Zorko, Brisbane Lions
Patrick Cripps, Carlton
Brodie Grundy, Collingwood
Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood
Adam Treloar, Collingwood
Nat Fyfe, Fremantle
Michael Walters, Fremantle
Gary Ablett, Geelong Cats
Mark Blicavs, Geelong Cats
Patrick Dangerfield, Geelong Cats
Tom Hawkins, Geelong Cats
Tim Kelly, Geelong Cats
Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats
Jeremy Cameron, GWS GIANTS
Nick Haynes, GWS GIANTS
James Sicily, Hawthorn
Max Gawn, Melbourne
Ben Brown, North Melbourne
Ben Cunnington, North Melbourne
Travis Boak, Port Adelaide
Bachar Houli, Richmond
Dylan Grimes, Richmond
Dustin Martin, Richmond
Dion Prestia, Richmond
Dane Rampe, Sydney Swans
Jack Darling, West Coast Eagles
Andrew Gaff, West Coast Eagles
Shannon Hurn, West Coast Eagles
Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles
Brad Sheppard, West Coast Eagles
Luke Shuey, West Coast Eagles
Elliot Yeo, West Coast Eagles
Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs
Josh Dunkley, Western Bulldogs
Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs