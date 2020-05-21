"All Bets Are Off" | MG Disputes Claims Of Some NRL Sides Receiving A "Bad" Draw

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes "all bets are off" disputing claims some sides got an easier draw than other clubs.

On Thursday the NRL released the full revised draw for the 2020 season, which left Roosters supremo Nick Politis fuming calling it a 'TV Schedule'.

But on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer claimed there's no sure bets following the break.

"The cold hard facts are you need to be every team, some teams twice," Geyer told The Rush Hour.

"I think that's why a lot of people are going on if their team got a bad draw, because it's the calibre of team they've got to play twice.

"This new season all bets are off, after coming out of quarantine I don't think there's any sure bet in the competition."

