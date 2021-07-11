All Eyes On NSW With COVID-19 Numbers Predicted To Reach Triple Digits Today

All eyes are on NSW as health officials predict COVID-19 cases to be in the 100s today.

The state recorded an alarming 77 new cases and 1 death on Sunday. A 90-year-old woman died just hours after testing positive for the disease.

State Police Minister David Elliott says whilst police are happy most people are being compliant, there are still some standout morons “pushing the envelope."

“People getting together for a card game when they could’ve been playing it online, people just completely ignoring the spirit of the law…and that’s not on,” he said.

“If you've seen blatant breaches don’t feel hesitating to call Crime-Stoppers,” Elliot said.

Infectious Disease Physician Professor Peter Collignon agrees, telling Listnr’s Australia Today that the high numbers are because, for the last two weeks, people have not been following rules.

Meanwhile, financial hope appears to be on the way for businesses hit hard by the lockdown. A joint package between the state and the federal government is expected to be announced today following yesterday’s crisis talks.

Victoria has shut its border to NSW and the ACT amid Sydney’s worryingly high COVID-19 numbers.

