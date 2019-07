Attention Rocky Residents: Are you ready to Rock???

The Annual Central Queensland All Schools Battle of the Bands will be rocking on into the Pilbeam Theatre on August 30th.

Like all good rock battles, a handful of secondary school rock bands will be rocking it out and competing for the CQ All Schools trophy.

Tickets are cheap as chips with students at $5 per person and adults at $10 per person. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, head to the website for tickets