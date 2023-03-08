All Sydney Trains Stopped Due To Communication Fault

Sydney’s train network has descended into chaos amid peak hour due to a communication issue bringing trains to a stop across the city.

According to Transport for NSW, the trains will remain stationary at stations throughout the city with travellers urged to seek alternate means of transport.

"Passengers are advised to consider alternative transport or allow plenty of extra travel time due to a communication issue affecting the rail network," - Transport for NSW

“Trains on the Sydney rail network and intercity lines are stopped at platforms.

"Crews are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible but there is no forecast.

"Passengers already travelling on the rail network are advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates."

As a result of the communication issues, gates leading into train stations have been locked to deter crowds from gathering but long queues have been spotted waiting at platforms.

According to Transport for NSW, the issue was caused by a fault in the radio network.

"At 2.45pm we were notified the Digital Train Radio System (DTRS) had failed on the Sydney Trains network," they said.

"This is the digital radio system that connects the train crew with the signaller and our Rail Operations Centre.

"As a result, for safety reasons we have had to halt trains at platforms until we can reboot the system.

"We have managed to move all trains to platforms and there are no people trapped on trains.”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.