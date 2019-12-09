All The Details And A Chat With Urzila Carlson Ahead Of A SECOND Perth Show Announce

Such is the demand for tickets to comedian Urzila Carlson's newest show Token African, that she's added a new Perth show on Sunday May 10, 2020.

This is in addition to her first show at Crown Theatre, Saturday May 9.

Urzila joined Clairsy, Matt and Kymba earlier this year to talk about the show and what you can expect. No wonder it's selling out.

Tickets for extra shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, December 11.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale on now! For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: livenation.com.au

Looks like it's going to be a weekend of laughs at Crown next year! Bring it on!