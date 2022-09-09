All The Title Changes We Can Expect From The Royal Family After The Queen's Death

There's many changes that come with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with one of the most important being the changes of royal titles.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96 in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace announced the news via The Royal Family Twitter writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Now that the Queen has passed, here's the changes to royal titles.

Charles

Formerly known as the Prince of Wales, will now be known as King Charles III.

Camilla

Formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will now be Queen Consort. Queen Elizabeth II publicly endorsed this back in February.

William

Formerly the Duke of Cambridge, William will now take on the title of Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. William will get the title Prince of Wales, but only from his father, King Charles III. This is the same for the title Earl of Chester.

Kate

Formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate will take on the title of Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes Prince of Wales, Kate will inherit the title of Princess of Wales, formerly held by Princess Diana.

George, Charlotte & Louis

William & Kate's children will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge. This will change to 'of Wales' once William receives the Prince of Wales title.

Archie

Despite Harry & Meghan's wishes to no longer use their HRH titles, Archie is now. automatically Prince Archie of Sussex.

Lilibet

The second born of the Sussex's, Lilibet will be known as. HRH Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.