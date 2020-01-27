All The Winners & Highlights You Need To Know About From The 2020 Grammy Awards!

The 62nd Grammy Awards saw the best of the music industry flock to the STAPLES Centre in L.A. to celebrate their achievements over the past year, and for some, over their whole careers. We saw some of the young up-and-comers take away awards for the first time, as well as some old favourites that keep giving us the good stuff. Here's what you missed:

The evening started with a moment of silence for NBA great, Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter in California this morning.

Aerosmith reunited with hip-hop group, Run-DMC to perform their 1986 cover of Walk This Way!

ALL OF YOUR WINNERS

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Metal Performance

7empest

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament Vicky Cornell, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Country Solo Performance

Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Speechless - Dan + Shay

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Video

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Country Song

Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album

While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker

Best Compiliation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I'll Never Love Again (film version)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song

God Only Knows for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

