All The Winners & Highlights You Need To Know About From The 2020 Grammy Awards!
The 62nd Grammy Awards saw the best of the music industry flock to the STAPLES Centre in L.A. to celebrate their achievements over the past year, and for some, over their whole careers. We saw some of the young up-and-comers take away awards for the first time, as well as some old favourites that keep giving us the good stuff. Here's what you missed:
The evening started with a moment of silence for NBA great, Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter in California this morning.
Aerosmith reunited with hip-hop group, Run-DMC to perform their 1986 cover of Walk This Way!
ALL OF YOUR WINNERS
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Metal Performance
7empest
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament Vicky Cornell, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Country Solo Performance
Ride Me Back Home - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Speechless - Dan + Shay
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Video
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Country Song
Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album
While I'm Livin' - Tanya Tucker
Best Compiliation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
Best Song Written For Visual Media
I'll Never Love Again (film version)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song
God Only Knows for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
