All These Cars Have Been Stolen From Across The Region This Week

Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate the following stolen vehicles.
Located vehicles SHOULD NOT BE INTERCEPTED - contact police.
QLD 516ZBK
Red
Holden Astra hatchback
At 8am on July 26
James Street, East Toowoomba
QLD 082XTZ
Blue
Toyota Hilux dual cab
Between 10pm on July 21 and 1.35am on July 22
Fleet Street, Darling Heights
353RCI
White
Toyota Hiace minibus
Between 4.30pm on July 29 and 9am on July 30
Anzac Avenue, Newtown
409LB
Red
Honda CRF250L motorcycle
Between 3.30pm and 4pm on July 26
Geoffrey Street, Mount Lofty
228IW
White
Suzuki GS500 motorcycle
Between 5.30pm and 9pm on July 25
Brigalow Street, Placid Hills
If you have any info on the any of these vehicles contact police:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
QUOTE REF #: QP1901405089, QP1901433336, QP1901434654, QP1901441143, QP1901463925
