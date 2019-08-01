All These Cars Have Been Stolen From Across The Region This Week

contact police if you have any info

Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate the following stolen vehicles.

Located vehicles SHOULD NOT BE INTERCEPTED - contact police.

 

QLD  516ZBK

Red

Holden Astra hatchback

At 8am on July 26

James Street, East Toowoomba

 

QLD 082XTZ

Blue

Toyota Hilux dual cab

Between 10pm on July 21 and 1.35am on July 22

Fleet Street, Darling Heights

 

 

 

353RCI

White

Toyota Hiace minibus

Between 4.30pm on July 29 and 9am on July 30

Anzac Avenue, Newtown

 

 

 

409LB

Red

Honda CRF250L motorcycle

Between 3.30pm and 4pm on July 26

Geoffrey Street, Mount Lofty

 

 

228IW

White

Suzuki GS500 motorcycle

Between 5.30pm and 9pm on July 25

Brigalow Street, Placid Hills

 

If you have any info on the any of these vehicles contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #:  QP1901405089, QP1901433336, QP1901434654, QP1901441143, QP1901463925

