All These Cars Have Been Stolen From Across The Region This Week

Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate the following stolen vehicles.

Located vehicles SHOULD NOT BE INTERCEPTED - contact police.

QLD 516ZBK Red Holden Astra hatchback At 8am on July 26 James Street, East Toowoomba

QLD 082XTZ Blue Toyota Hilux dual cab Between 10pm on July 21 and 1.35am on July 22 Fleet Street, Darling Heights

353RCI White Toyota Hiace minibus Between 4.30pm on July 29 and 9am on July 30 Anzac Avenue, Newtown

409LB Red Honda CRF250L motorcycle Between 3.30pm and 4pm on July 26 Geoffrey Street, Mount Lofty

228IW White Suzuki GS500 motorcycle Between 5.30pm and 9pm on July 25 Brigalow Street, Placid Hills

If you have any info on the any of these vehicles contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901405089, QP1901433336, QP1901434654, QP1901441143, QP1901463925

