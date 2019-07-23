All Three 'MasterChef Australia' Judges Have Confirmed They're Leaving The Show

All three MasterChef Australia judges - Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris - will depart the show at the end of this season.

Channel 10 confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that none of the three judges would return for season 12.

The finale of season 11 airs tonight.

"Network 10 today announced that Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will not return as judges in the next season of MasterChef Australia," the channel confirmed in a statement.

Network 10 chief executive officer Paul Anderson said the three weren't able to come to a "commercial agreement" and they were looking forward to the next wave of judges.

“Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George," he said.

"Australia is full of remarkable cooking talent and we can’t wait to introduce another group – and the next generation of exceptional judges – in season 12 of MasterChef Australia next year.”