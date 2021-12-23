All Victorian Police Officers And PSOs Armed With Tasers This Summer

All Victorian Police and Protective Service Officers will be provided with tasers this summer to help minimise volatile situations, the state government confirmed.

A cohort of specialist officers are already equipped with tasers, yet majority of frontline police and PSOs hold only a baton, capsicum foam and a firearm.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the decision is about "ensuring police and PSOs have more non-lethal tools at their disposal".

Police Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said taser are a worldwide tool which is considered a critical yet non-lethal tactical option.

"There's a gaping gap between a baton or OC foam or hands-on use of force, and the use of a firearm at the other end," he said.

"A taser provides a less-than-lethal option that bridges the gap, provides a safer environment for police, and also minimises the potential for the use of lethal force by police and PSOs, which will always be an act of last resort."

