Alleged Canberra Shooter Faces Court Charged With Firearms Offences

A New South Wales man has been charged after allegedly opening fire at Canberra Airport on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Police confirmed the 63-year-old has been charged with three weapons offences, including unlawful possession of a firearm, after he fired several shots yesterday afternoon with flights in and out halted for up to three hours.

The man was arrested after allegedly firing five shots into glass windows of the building.

"Police will allege that the man arrived at Canberra Airport at approximately 1.20pm before sitting on seats near the southern check-in desks on the first floor. At about 1.25pm he drew a firearm and deployed a number of shots into windows of the building," ACT Police said.

No one was injured during the shooting incident and police said they were confident the man was operating alone.

“CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident.

“The Canberra airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained. ACT policing requires members of the public to not attend the airport at this time,” police said.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody and overnight was charged with discharging a firearm at a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm near a person causing alarm. He will appear in a Canberra court this morning.

Police have yet to provide information as to the motivations of the man or what sparked the alleged shooting.

ACT police are urging any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

