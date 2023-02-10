Alleged Comanchero Bikie Boss to Be Extradited To Sydney

Alleged Comanchero bikie boss Allan Meehan is set to be extradited back to Sydney today after being arrested on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

Major Crime Detectives made the arrest at a Benowa Waters home on Thursday.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have breached his Serious Crime Prevention Order by failing to provide the correct address for his temporary accommodation, failing to provide an approximate return date to his primary place of residence and possessing/using an encrypted communication device.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Meehan is set to be extradited back to New South Wales today with police escorts.

The alleged bikie boss’s arrest follows a number of raids across NSW including at a greystane property and a Haymarket property in Sydney on Thursday.

Police seized mobile phones, steroids and a number of encrypted communication devices which are set to be sent away for further forensic examination.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.