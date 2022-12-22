Alleged Drug Kingpin Extradited To Australia

One of the world’s most prolific alleged drug kingpins has been extradited to Australia from the Netherlands.

Tse Chi Lop was extradited from the Netherlands to Melbourne in one of the AFP’s “most high-profile arrests”.

The 59-year-old landed in Melbourne on Thursday morning following a lengthy investigation into a crime syndicate known by the AFP as “The Company”.

Australian police believe Lop was allegedly behind the attempted importation of around 20kg of methamphetamine across Melbourne and Sydney over a 12-month period between March 2012 to 2013.

According to police, the syndicate is alleged to have laundered the money from the shipments offshore and in Australia, at one point using money from a bank account named after an Australian casino.

Lop was originally arrested at an Amsterdam airport back in January of 2021 and has been remanded in custody by Dutch Police until today.

The Canadian national is believed to have spent his time in Dutch Police custody opposing Australia’s extradition request.

