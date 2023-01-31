Alleged Fraudster Melissa Caddick's Mansion Sold For Nearly $10 Million

The Sydney home of alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick has settled for almost $10 million two years after her disappearance.

The luxury mansion in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was sold in October of 2022 but the settlement price has only now been revealed.

The Dover Heights home which features five-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, a pool, double garage and clear views of Sydney Harbour, sold for $9.8 million to a mystery buyer.

The profit from the home is set to be distributed among the alleged victims of Melissa Caddick.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

This isn’t the first of Caddick’s belongings to be sold with her art, jewellery and other items sold last year for a total of $884,618.

Caddick’s luxury vehicles were sold for over $300,000 at auction with the money also going to victims of her alleged fraud.

Caddick disappeared in November of 2022 following a police raid on her Diver Heights home.

The 49-year-old is accused of having ripped off several investors for around $23 million including friends and family, through a Ponzi scheme.

Caddick’s decomposing foot was found inside a running shoe, washed up on Bournda Beach.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.