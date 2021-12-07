Alleged Gunman Of Brisbane Siege Has Died In Hospital

The 48-year-old alleged gunman of Monday's siege in Brisbane’s south has died in hospital after being shot by Queensland Police.

Now, the Ethical Standards Command is investigating the shooting, with the help of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The siege began at 1 pm on Monday on Compton Road in Stretton. Police negotiators were called in at 3 pm at which point surrounding businesses were evacuated and an exclusion zone was set up.

Five members of the public remained inside the premises in a separate room to the alleged gunman.

Siege situations are extraordinarily difficult to deal with...Those people were kept safe and thankfully, they are obviously safe now, but it went for a number of hours. Negotiators and specialists were involved but sadly, the gunman has passed away at the end of the day, but thankfully those people are safe. - Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane

Vision from the standoff. Credit: Nine News

After a 6 hour stand-off, police will allege at approximately 7:30 pm the gunman raised a firearm to officers at which point the police shot him.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition but died a short time later. No one else was injured and the five people caught up in the siege have given statements to police.