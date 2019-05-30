Alleged Serial Car Thief Faces Court Over Four Month Crime Spree

A Brisbane man has been charged with a whopping 61 offences after allegedly having a hand in stealing approximately $1.7 million dollars worth of motor vehicles across South-East Queensland.

The 32-year-old has been linked to the theft of 47 vehicles and seven motorcycles, along with four others, from car parks and garages on the Gold Coast, Logan, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast since February 2019.

Police claim number plates, house keys, garage remote controls, smart phones and other personal property and jewellery were also stolen during the alleged crime spree.

The man was arrested at Springwood around 9.30pm on Monday May 27, allegedly in possession of $8500 in cash, stolen jewellery, a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.

The sheet of 61 charges includes:

• 14 x enter premises and commit indictable offence

• 6 x burglary

• 7x unlawful use of a motor vehicle

• 4 x serious assault police officer

• 1 x dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• 1 x possess dangerous dug exceeding schedule 3 but less than 4

• 1x unlawful possession of a weapon category C

• 1x authority required to possess explosives (ammunition)

• 6x stealing

• 7 x receiving tainted property

• 1 x possess property suspect of being proceed

• 3 x possessed / displayed false registration plates

• 3 x drive motor vehicle disqualified by court repeat offender

• 4x drive motor vehicle without a licence repeat offender

• 1 x fail to comply with duties involved in a crash

He was due in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Police from Operation Romeo Decree have so far arrested a total of five people over the alleged crimes, and claim they expect to make further arrests and prefer additional charges.