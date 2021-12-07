Alleged Shooter Killed By Police Following Six Hour Standoff

The incident is being investigated

Article heading image for Alleged Shooter Killed By Police Following Six Hour Standoff

Nine news

An alleged gunman has been shot and killed by police following a six-hour standoff in south Brisbane yesterday.

According to a police spokeswoman, the man was shot at around 7:30PM last night after raising his weapon and pointing it toward police.

The standoff occurred at a Compton Road business centre in Stretton and began at around 1:20PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police were alerted to an issue at the business centre shortly after 1:20PM with police arriving on scene not long after.

Specialist officers were called to the scene at around 3PM after the man allegedly pulled out a weapon.

A police statement said there were civilians present during the standoff but were believed to have been in a different area to the gunman and were completely unharmed.

"Five members of the public remained locked inside the premises in a separate room to the man," the statement read.

A routine and procedural investigation by the Ethical Standards Command was launched immediately following the police shooting.

It was confirmed close to midnight last night that the 48-year-old man had passed away.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Georgie Marr

7 December 2021

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Shooting
Police Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Listen Live!
Shooting
Police Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Shooting
Police Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs