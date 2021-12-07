Alleged Shooter Killed By Police Following Six Hour Standoff

An alleged gunman has been shot and killed by police following a six-hour standoff in south Brisbane yesterday.

According to a police spokeswoman, the man was shot at around 7:30PM last night after raising his weapon and pointing it toward police.

The standoff occurred at a Compton Road business centre in Stretton and began at around 1:20PM.

Police were alerted to an issue at the business centre shortly after 1:20PM with police arriving on scene not long after.

Specialist officers were called to the scene at around 3PM after the man allegedly pulled out a weapon.

A police statement said there were civilians present during the standoff but were believed to have been in a different area to the gunman and were completely unharmed.

"Five members of the public remained locked inside the premises in a separate room to the man," the statement read.

A routine and procedural investigation by the Ethical Standards Command was launched immediately following the police shooting.

It was confirmed close to midnight last night that the 48-year-old man had passed away.

