Alleged Stabbing Attack In Adelaide’s CBD

A suspect is on the run, after an alleged stabbing in Adelaide's CBD early Monday morning.

Police were called to a Pulteney St service station about 1.45am to reports of a man with stab wounds to his torso.

Authorities allege the 21-year-old, was attacked earlier at the intersection of Pulteney and Wakefield St before raising the alarm at the servo minutes later.

The young man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don't believe the incident was random.

Meantime, in a separate incident, two arrests were made on Monday morning in relation to a robbery a home at Mawson Lakes.

Two men allegedly broke into the Waterton Lane home about 12:10am and took off with a woman’s handbag, an engagement ring two cars.

A grey Honda sedan reportedly stolen from the property, was used as a get-away, along with a grey Mazda station wagon, which had been stolen from a break-in at Prospect on Sunday.

The pair of brazen thieves were tracked to a hotel on Port Wakefield Rd at Bolivar and charged with numerous offences including aggravated serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

Refused bail, the men appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

